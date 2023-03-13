Meter Governance (MTRG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $47.24 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00011471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $47.24 million and approximately $521,429.13 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000891 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,030,404 coins and its circulating supply is 17,021,291 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,024,375 with 17,019,082 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.70389383 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $490,151.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.