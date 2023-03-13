MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $131.49 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $29.55 or 0.00121232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00034110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00216467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,361.72 or 0.99962335 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.53997192 USD and is up 6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $6,188,893.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

