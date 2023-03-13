MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFAGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded MFA Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

MFA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 959,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.94.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.69%.

Insider Transactions at MFA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.