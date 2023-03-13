MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded MFA Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

MFA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 959,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.94.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at MFA Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

