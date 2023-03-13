MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded MFA Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE MFA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 904,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.94. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MFA Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $13,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 113.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 108.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 1,052,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $9,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

