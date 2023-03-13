MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFAGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded MFA Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE MFA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 904,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.94. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MFA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $13,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 113.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 108.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 1,052,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $9,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.