MFS High Income Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CXE opened at $3.43 on Monday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 206,159 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 307,683 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 309,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 128,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.