MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMU opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 336,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 78,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

