MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CXH opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 53,488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.