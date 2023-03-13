MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director Purchases $80,437.74 in Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $542,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGEE traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.03. 103,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after buying an additional 222,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 2,818.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,452,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

