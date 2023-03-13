MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director Purchases $80,437.74 in Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $542,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
MGE Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ MGEE traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.03. 103,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27.
MGE Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 53.27%.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.
