Michaela Meehan Buys 24,776 Shares of Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN) Stock

Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN – Get Rating) insider Michaela Meehan purchased 24,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.96 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,560.96 ($32,591.25).
Michaela Meehan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Michaela Meehan acquired 33,077 shares of Winton Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.01 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,617.08 ($44,709.45).
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Michaela Meehan acquired 10,000 shares of Winton Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,422.82).
Winton Land Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Winton Land Dividend Announcement
About Winton Land
Winton Land Limited operates as a residential land developer that specializes in developing integrated and fully master planned neighbourhoods in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Residential Development, Retirement Villages, and Commercial Portfolio segments. As of July 6, 2022, the company had a portfolio of 28 projects with a combined total of 7,300 residential lots, dwellings, apartment units, retirement village units, and commercial lots.
Recommended Stories
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
Receive News & Ratings for Winton Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winton Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.