Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP opened at $81.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

