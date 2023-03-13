Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBCN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.75. 5,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,788. The firm has a market cap of $155.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

