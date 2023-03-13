MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 279.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.