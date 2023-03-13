MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $99.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

