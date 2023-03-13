MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $193.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.81.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

