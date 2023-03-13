MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI opened at $37.28 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

