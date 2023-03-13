MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $11,551,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 565,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 74,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

