MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Invests $449,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,508,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,019,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,807,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

Ball Price Performance

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL opened at $52.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

