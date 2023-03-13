MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $86.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

