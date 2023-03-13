MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE opened at $59.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

