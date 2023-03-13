MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $24.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

