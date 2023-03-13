MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.47. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $103.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

