MiL.k (MLK) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $71.28 million and $5.58 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MiL.k alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00418870 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,876.79 or 0.28313171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,592,601 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k is a platform that uses a two-type token system: Brand Tokens and Mil.k Coin. Brand Tokens are tokenized versions of mileage points issued by service companies, and Mil.k Coin is used to trade Brand Tokens on the MiL.k platform. Mil.k Coin is the platform’s currency and is used to integrate Brand Tokens. Users can earn Mil.k Coin by selling their Brand Tokens, purchasing them on an external crypto exchange, or transferring them to other users. The MiL.k Blockchain uses Luniverse’s BaaS platform and has a main chain and side chains. Transactions on the platform are done on the Hyperledger-based side chains for better performance, and connecting to external crypto exchanges is done through Luniverse’s main chain for confidentiality and stability. The MiL.k platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework contributed by IBM and hosted by Linux Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.