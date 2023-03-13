Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 494,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 698,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of TIGO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,941. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

