Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

MNMD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 177,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,414. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $29,038.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,959 shares in the company, valued at $838,746.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 16,922 shares of company stock worth $55,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

