Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 2.7 %
MNMD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 177,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,414. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.