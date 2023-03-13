Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the February 13th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Minera Alamos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAIFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. 168,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,338. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.