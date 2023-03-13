Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Raymond James

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MIRM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

