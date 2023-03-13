Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Raymond James

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MIRM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ MIRM opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $30.55.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
