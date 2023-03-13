Mizuho Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $45.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.29.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. APA’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that APA will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in APA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in APA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of APA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

