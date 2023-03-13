MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MKSI. Benchmark raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 0.5 %

MKSI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.01. 535,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.96. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $718,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,928,000 after buying an additional 1,058,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,655,000 after acquiring an additional 802,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

