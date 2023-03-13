MOBLAND Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and $232,958.08 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

