Model N (NYSE:MODN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MODN. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.45. 444,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,712. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,156.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $230,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,156.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,376 shares of company stock worth $1,728,153 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 761.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

