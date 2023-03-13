Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $112.98 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $112.98 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $154.33 or 0.00636360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,251.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00336334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00082056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00525853 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00147636 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,251,868 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

