MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Wedbush

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.87.
MongoDB Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MDB opened at $194.08 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $471.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.75 and a 200-day moving average of $201.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in MongoDB by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MongoDB by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,138,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 45,994 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.