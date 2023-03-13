MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.87.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $194.08 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $471.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.66.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

