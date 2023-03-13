Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

MRCC stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 million, a PE ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

