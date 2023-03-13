Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $109.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.28.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cfra lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $100.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $73.09 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.32.

Monster Beverage’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 37,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.