Moonriver Price Hits $8.51 (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $56.59 million and $4.19 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $8.51 or 0.00034912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,707,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,648,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

