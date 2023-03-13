Morgan Stanley Boosts European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $17.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

EWCZ has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.11. 743,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.63. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

