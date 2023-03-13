Morgan Stanley Increases Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Price Target to $6.00

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Shares of NYSE MCG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

In related news, Director Richard Caring acquired 200,000 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,075.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Membership Collective Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Membership Collective Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,212,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 173,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Membership Collective Group by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 844,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Membership Collective Group by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 394,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

