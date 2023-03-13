Morgan Stanley Raises SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target to $3.10

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2.90 to $3.10 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMRT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.48.

SMRT opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. SmartRent has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $458.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 29.9% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the second quarter worth about $930,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

