Morgan Stanley Trims Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Target Price to $8.00

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GBTG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Shares of NYSE GBTG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 68,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.31. Global Business Travel Group has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 518,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 76,542 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth $1,127,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

