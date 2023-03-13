Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 30,787 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,090% compared to the average daily volume of 1,406 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,901. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $947,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,375,765.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,370. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.