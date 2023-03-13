MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 2.9 %

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

NYSE MYTE opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.08 million, a PE ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.13. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

