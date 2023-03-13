National Bankshares Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$24.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ERO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.65.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

TSE:ERO opened at C$23.31 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

