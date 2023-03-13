National Bankshares Cuts Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$17.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.57.

TSE SCL opened at C$12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$867.05 million, a PE ratio of -41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36. Shawcor has a one year low of C$4.44 and a one year high of C$14.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.52.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

