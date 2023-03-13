nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price Down 11.2%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.52. 411,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 600,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.
Several brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.
nCino Trading Down 6.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in nCino by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in nCino by 29.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in nCino by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in nCino by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
