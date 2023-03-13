NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $159.20 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00008370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $159.20 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00067819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000871 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.98110362 USD and is up 8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $124,024,561.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.