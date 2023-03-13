Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AcuityAds from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.43.

ATY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 million, a PE ratio of -154.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AcuityAds by 947.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

