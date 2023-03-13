Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AcuityAds from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.43.
ATY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 million, a PE ratio of -154.85 and a beta of 1.25.
AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
