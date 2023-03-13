Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLRX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLRX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. 243,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $56,744.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,809.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $56,744.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at $115,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,700. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 589,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.