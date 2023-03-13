Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,114,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,861,002. The firm has a market cap of $458.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $30,567,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,071,000 after buying an additional 730,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 22,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

