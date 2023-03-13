Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. 67,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,734. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $340.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 4.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresite Capital Management V LLC boosted its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,585,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,963,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 88,231 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 314,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.